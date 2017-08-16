Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues strong second half
Seager went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
The slugging shortstop has been on fire in the second half of the season, slashing .336/.405/.566 with six homers, eight doubles and 14 RBI in 28 games since the All-Star break. Seager currently ranks in the top-3 among all shortstops in runs (73), home runs (19), RBI (59), batting average (.308) and OPS (.917) this season, solidifying himself as one of fantasy's most well-rounded bats in just his age-23 season.
