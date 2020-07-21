Seager went 3-for-3 with a double and scored two runs in Monday's exhibition contest against Arizona.
Seager hit .385 during spring training and has carried over that momentum to summer camp, drawing frequent praise from manager Dave Roberts, among others. Seager will hit in the middle of the Dodgers' loaded lineup this season and could be a solid source of both batting average of RBI during the shortened campaign.
