Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continuing to DH on Sunday
Seager (elbow) will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bat second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Sunday will mark Seager's eighth appearance of the spring, but all have come as the Dodgers' designated hitter with the team reluctant to use him in the field while he recovers from the right elbow injury that plagued him late in 2017. It's expected that Seager will return to the field in a minor-league game Monday before returning to action at shortstop in Cactus League play a few days later.
