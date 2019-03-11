Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could play defense soon

Seager (illness) could start playing defense in minor-league games by the end of the week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager has had a bit of a rocky spring. He entered camp still recovering from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery and had been restricted to the designated hitter spot in minor-league games early in March. That process has been delayed for a week while the shortstop battles an illness. If he's able to take the field by Thursday, he'd still have a full two weeks to get ready for Opening Day, though the illness has robbed him of any room for setbacks.