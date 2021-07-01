Manager Dave Roberts is hopeful that Seager (hand) could return right after the All-Star break, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Seager was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday after he was shut down from hitting recently. While Roberts was hopeful that the shortstop could return shortly after the All-Star break, he isn't certain of his status following his move to the 60-day IL. A better idea of Seager's status could be revealed once he's able to resume baseball activities.