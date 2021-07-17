Seager (hand) will play in a simulated game at the Dodgers' spring training facility Saturday and is on track to return to the active roster Monday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Seager has been out of action for over two months after breaking his hand on a hit-by-pitch against the Marlins in mid-May. His return appears to be imminent, however, and he could be in the lineup for the first game of next week's NL West clash against the Giants. That possibility will be more clear after Saturday's simulated game, during which Seager is expected to play 5-6 innings and take three at-bats, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.