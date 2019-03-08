Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could return Saturday

Seager (illness) may be cleared to play Saturday against Seattle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager was back in camp Friday after falling ill, and there's a possibility he's cleared in time for Saturday's spring game. He's still on his way back from elbow and hip surgeries, so the Dodgers would like to get him back into the lineup sooner rather than later.

