Seager (hand) is expected to take on-field batting practice sometime next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts recently indicated that Seager's hand is healing more quickly than expected, and the fact that the shortstop is around the corner from a return to batting practice certainly supports that statement. Seager will need to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, but it's now feasible that he could be back with the Dodgers before the start of July.