Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over Houston.
Seager opened the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to right field in the first inning. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season, slashing .320/.393/.520 through his first six games. Just as impressively, he ranks eighth in the league in average exit velocity (96.4 mph) and seventh in hard-hit rate (65.2 percent), per Statcast.
