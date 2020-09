Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI, a double and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Rockies.

Seager got the Dodgers on the board with his 13th long ball of the year, this time a solo shot against Kyle Freeland in the fourth inning. He also doubled and scored in the seventh frame. Across 44 games this season, the 26-year-old leads the Dodgers with 36 RBI and a .309 batting average.