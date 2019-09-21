Play

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cranks 17th homer

Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Seager cut the Dodgers' deficit in half with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Luckily they won by a lofty final score of 12-5. The long ball was Seager's 17th of the year while batting .269/.333/.467.

