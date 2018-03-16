Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cranks first spring homer

Seager (elbow) went 1-for-3 with his first home run of spring training Thursday against the Royals.

The slugging shortstop has looked more like himself over his previous two contests, going 3-for-6 with a double, a homer and four RBI after starting off spring training mired in a 2-for-18 slump (due in large part to his minor elbow injury). It was odd to see Seager stick in the designated hitter spot Thursday after making two successful starts at short in minor-league camp over the past three days. Perhaps the Dodgers didn't want to push him following his first extended action in the field this season. Whatever the case, Seager stated that he is over the elbow issues that plagued him early on, confirming his availability for Opening Day to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports on Wednesday. Assuming there are no setbacks, the owners who gambled on his health in earlier drafts appear to have received a bit of a discount on a premier fantasy shortstop.