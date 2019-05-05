Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cranks pair of doubles

Seager went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a run in the Dodgers' 8-5 defeat to the Padres on Sunday.

The shortstop has been slumping of late, but he reached base three times in this contest, lacing a pair of two-baggers to give him 10 doubles on the season. He's still hitting just .232 through 125 at-bats, but hopefully this performance is a sign Seager is primed for a hot streak that will start to pump his average back towards his career mark of .295.