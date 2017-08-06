Dodgers' Corey Seager: Crushes 19th home run Saturday

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk Saturday against the Mets.

Seager left the yard for the 19th time this season to give the Dodgers a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning of a winning effort. He continues to be a fantasy superstar, as he boasts an impressive .314/.380/.549 slash line.

