Dodgers' Corey Seager: Dealing with hamstring bruise

Seager was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Cardinals with a left hamstring contusion, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager suffered the injury after getting hit by a pitch. Considering where the pitch hit, it seems unlikely that he's at much risk of any more serious injury being discovered, but it remains unclear whether or not he's expected to miss more time.

