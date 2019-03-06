Dodgers' Corey Seager: Dealing with illness
Seager is not in camp Wednesday due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Fortunately, the absence isn't related to Seager's elbow or hip. He was supposed to play in a "B" game Thursday, though it's unclear if that will happen now. Assuming the shortstop is able to return to game action in the near future, he should still have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
