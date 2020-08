Seager won't be in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks due to a left quadriceps injury, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

It's unclear how long Seager has been battling the injury, as he's been on a tear to begin the season with three home runs, three doubles and a 1.119 OPS in nine games. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but the team is likely to remain cautious this early in the season. Chris Taylor is the probable candidate to fill in at shortstop for the Dodgers.