Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an 11-3 victory over Colorado on Sunday.

Seager gave the Dodgers an early lead with his solo shot in the first inning. The long ball was the seventh of the season for the shortstop, who is hitting homers this season at nearly the twice the frequency (13.4 AB/HR) as his career average (24.4 AB/HR). Seager's Statcast numbers back up the improvement -- he ranks in the 95th percentile in barrel rate (19.5 percent), the 97th percentile in hard-hit percentage (56.1 percent) and the 96th percentile in average exit velocity (93.9 mph). He also ranks second in MLB with a .780 xSLG.