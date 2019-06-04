Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in all three runs in win
Seager went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Seager's fourth-inning long ball -- his eighth of the season -- was one of just two extra-base hits on the night for the Dodgers, but it was enough to give the team the win in the series opener with Walker Buehler outdueling Robbie Ray. With a .316/.422/.737 batting line over his last 11 games, Seager is finally beginning to meet expectations for fantasy managers, who likely invested a top-100 pick in him on draft day.
