Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in five

Seager went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI on Tuesday against the Orioles.

Seager paced the Dodgers' offense Tuesday, first driving a 419-foot three-run homer in the first frame. He followed that up with a two-run shot just two innings later, bringing his season total to 16. While his overall body of work has been a disappointment, Seager now was three long balls in his past seven starts. He'll look to keep improving on his .263/.329/.463 line to close the campaign.