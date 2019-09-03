Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in four Monday

Seager went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and four RBI to help the Dodgers to a 16-9 win over the Rockies on Monday.

The shortstop became one of four Dodgers to leave the yard in the game when he touched up Sam Howard with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Seager is now slashing .268/.336/.459 with 13 homers and 65 RBI across 453 plate appearances in 2019.