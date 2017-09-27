Dodgers' Corey Seager: Drives in four Tuesday
Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Padres.
The blast was his 21st of the year but only his second in September, and Seager is limping into the postseason with a .191/.263/.309 slash line over the final month as he's battled through elbow and ankle issues. Don't be surprised if he gets some extra rest between now and the beginning of the playoffs, now that the Dodgers have locked up the best record in the NL.
