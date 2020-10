Seager went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base during Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Padres.

The 26-year-old hit a solo homer in the first game of the playoffs but entered the hitless in his past seven at-bats, but he broke out in Game 2 to power the offense. Seager is 4-for-14 with one homer, two doubles, four runs, four RBI ad two walks through four postseason games.