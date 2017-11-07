Dodgers' Corey Seager: Elbow still being monitored
General manager Andrew Friedman said Seager's elbow is still being monitored, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Seager has been managing elbow soreness since August, forcing him to miss a handful of games down the stretch. While the Dodgers are hopeful it will heal over time, they haven't ruled out the possibility of offseason surgery -- an idea that was also floated around at the beginning of September. Seeing as the specifics of the issue remain unclear, it's difficult to determine the potential recovery timeline that would come with the offseason procedure. Despite also missing time with ankle and back injuries, Seager was able to finish the season with a .295/.375/.479 line and 22 homers in 145 games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Starting at shortstop for Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Included on World Series roster•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will be on World Series roster•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will play simulated game Monday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ramps up activities•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to be ready for World Series•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...