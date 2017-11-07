Dodgers' Corey Seager: Elbow still being monitored

General manager Andrew Friedman said Seager's elbow is still being monitored, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Seager has been managing elbow soreness since August, forcing him to miss a handful of games down the stretch. While the Dodgers are hopeful it will heal over time, they haven't ruled out the possibility of offseason surgery -- an idea that was also floated around at the beginning of September. Seeing as the specifics of the issue remain unclear, it's difficult to determine the potential recovery timeline that would come with the offseason procedure. Despite also missing time with ankle and back injuries, Seager was able to finish the season with a .295/.375/.479 line and 22 homers in 145 games.