Dodgers' Corey Seager: Excels in Cactus League play
Seager slashed .385/.448/.577 with three extra-base hits and a 1.025 OPS over 29 plate appearances before spring training was suspended.
Despite hitting only 19 home runs last season, Seager enjoyed an understated campaign as he tied for the National League lead with 44 doubles while driving in a career-high 87 runs. He'll fill a near-everyday role at shortstop for the Dodgers when the regular season commences.
