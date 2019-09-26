Dodgers' Corey Seager: Exits with hamstring tightness

Seager was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres with left hamstring tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers labeled the 25-year-old's exit as precautionary, but it remains a concerning development since he missed a month earlier in the season with a strain to the same hamstring. The team figures to remain cautious with Seager over the final four games of the regular season with home-field advantage already locked up.