Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expected to play Friday

Seager (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup against the Giants on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager was removed from Wednesday's contest against San Diego as a precautionary measure after feeling tightness in his left hamstring. Manager Dave Roberts indicated after the game that he isn't worried about Seager's hamstring and said that the shortstop will be held out Thursday but is likely to be back in the lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Giants on Friday. The Dodgers have no motivation to rush Seager back after having already clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS, so his availability for Friday suggests that the ailment is indeed minor.