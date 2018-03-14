Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to be ready for Opening Day
Seager said his elbow feels good and there is no question that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This is encouraging news, as the elbow issue that limited Seager early on in camp appears to be fully in his rearview mirror. The 23-year-old was able to play seven innings at shortstop during a minor-league contest Wednesday -- his second such appearance in the past three days -- and reported no issues afterwards. Seager's next step remains unclear, but he's on track to be fully operation by the start of the season.
