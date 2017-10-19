Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to be ready for World Series

Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Seager (back) to be ready for the World Series, should the Dodgers make it, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager's back has been steadily improving, and he was able to play catch with no issues Wednesday. The 23-year-old will continue to ramp up his activity -- he's scheduled to take swings Thursday -- but barring any setbacks, it sounds like the Dodgers will have their star shortstop back for the Fall Classic if they're able to close out the Cubs in the NLCS (Los Angeles leads the series 3-1).

