Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to play Saturday
Seager (hip) is available off the bench Friday and expects to play in Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Dave Roberts also said Seager could play both games of the Saturday's doubleheader, indicating that being held out of Friday's lineup was a precautionary move. The 24-year-old tweaked his hip Wednesday but appears ready for a return to the field for the Dodgers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Feels fine after treatment•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Getting checked on by trainers•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Rides pine Monday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Collects four hits Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hits first homer of season against A's•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...