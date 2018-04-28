Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to play Saturday

Seager (hip) is available off the bench Friday and expects to play in Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts also said Seager could play both games of the Saturday's doubleheader, indicating that being held out of Friday's lineup was a precautionary move. The 24-year-old tweaked his hip Wednesday but appears ready for a return to the field for the Dodgers.