Dodgers' Corey Seager: Extends hitting streak

Seager extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a three-hit performance in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

The slugging shortstop only has one extra-base hit during his current streak, but fantasy owners aren't complaining as he continues to carry them -- as he has all season -- in the batting average department. Seager has a good shot at surpassing last year's career high 14-game hit streak with three right-handed starters on the docket.