Dodgers' Corey Seager: Extends homer streak
Seager went 1-for-4 a walk and a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Seager took Jose Quijada deep in the sixth inning to record his 12th homer of the season. He's now gone deep in three consecutive games, jumping his slugging percentage from .435 to .456. His production has extended beyond this homer streak however, as Seager has recorded at least one hit in seven of his past 10 games and scored in each game in that span. While injury has cost him some counting stat production, Seager is hitting .266 and getting on-base at a .343 clip across 394 plate appearances for the season.
