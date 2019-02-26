Dodgers' Corey Seager: Faces live pitching Tuesday

Seager (elbow) took his first swings against live pitching Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager had been limited to tracking pitches prior to Tuesday's live batting practice session, which he reported feeling fine after. If the shortstop continues to progress on schedule, manager Dave Roberts said he could be cleared to play in minor-league games as early as next week. At this point, Seager is still on track to be ready for the start of the season.