Dodgers' Corey Seager: Faces live pitching Tuesday
Seager (elbow) took his first swings against live pitching Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager had been limited to tracking pitches prior to Tuesday's live batting practice session, which he reported feeling fine after. If the shortstop continues to progress on schedule, manager Dave Roberts said he could be cleared to play in minor-league games as early as next week. At this point, Seager is still on track to be ready for the start of the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Throwing without incident•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ready for most baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Remains on track for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Confident in readiness for 2019•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Avoids arbitration•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues smooth recovery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst