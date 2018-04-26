Dodgers' Corey Seager: Feels fine after treatment

Seager (hip) received soft-tissue therapy following Wednesday's game and said he feels fine, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager said he felt "a little blip" in his hip after he slipped while tracking a popup during the ninth inning Wednesday, though the shortstop -- along with manager Dave Roberts -- didn't seem worried about the issue afterwards. With an off-day Thursday, Seager will hopefully be ready to go for Friday's series opener against the Giants.