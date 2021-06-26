Seager (hand) worked out at Dodger Stadium on Friday, fielding ground balls and making throws from shortstop, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

While Seager's workout suggests that his broken right hand has been healing as hoped, it's also a reminder that the shortstop isn't quite ready for a weekend rehab assignment as previously planned. In fact, according to MLB.com, Seager will remain with the Dodgers during their current homestand, which runs until Tuesday. He could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter, and there remains a good chance that he'll be back with the big club in early July.