Dodgers' Corey Seager: Gets breather Monday

Seager is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Seager has started nine straight games since returning from an elbow injury earlier in the month, hitting just .216/.286/.351 in 37 at-bats during that span, so he'll get the day off as Enrique Hernandez starts in his place at shortstop.

