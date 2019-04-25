Dodgers' Corey Seager: Gets day off

Seager is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With a lefty (Jon Lester) on the mound for Chicago and the Dodgers and Cubs playing a day game after a night game, manager Dave Roberts decided it was a good time to give the lefty-hitting Seager a break. Unless he makes an appearance off the bench, Seager will put his five-game hitting streak on hold while Chris Taylor checks in as the Dodgers' starting shortstop for the afternoon.