Dodgers' Corey Seager: Gets two hits, stolen base
Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Seager has been struggling at the dish to start the season, but he checked in with a nice day against the Rays that saw him bag a pair of hits and steal his first base of the season. He only has nine steals in 401 career games so that isn't likely to be a recurring theme. The 25-year-old shortstop is still slashing just .235/.321/.373 through 166 at-bats, although this makes three multi-hit performances in his last six games, so hopefully that's a sign he's ready to break out of the early-season funk.
