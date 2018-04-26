Dodgers' Corey Seager: Getting checked on by trainers
Seager is being evaluated by trainers after Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager appeared to twist his ankle after he slipped while chasing a popup late in Wednesday's game, though he was ultimately able to stay in and finish out the contest after being checked on by trainers. While manager Dave Roberts said he expects Seager to be fine, the team will play it safe and have him re-evaluated to make sure he isn't dealing with anything potentially more serious. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Rides pine Monday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Collects four hits Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hits first homer of season against A's•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Reaches base four times•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Cranks first spring homer•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...