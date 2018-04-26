Dodgers' Corey Seager: Getting checked on by trainers

Seager is being evaluated by trainers after Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager appeared to twist his ankle after he slipped while chasing a popup late in Wednesday's game, though he was ultimately able to stay in and finish out the contest after being checked on by trainers. While manager Dave Roberts said he expects Seager to be fine, the team will play it safe and have him re-evaluated to make sure he isn't dealing with anything potentially more serious. Consider him day-to-day for now.