Seager went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to San Francisco.

Seager unknotted a 3-3 game in the third inning with a 447-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball was the second in as many games for the shortstop, who has now collected 10 multi-hit games on the season. Seager it hitting a steady .300/.340/.600 with eight homers, 21 RBI and 18 runs scored in 106 plate appearances in 2020.