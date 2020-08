Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in an 11-2 win over the Padres on Thursday.

Seager wasted little time making his mark after missing five games with a back injury, slugging a two-run shot to right field in the first inning. The long ball was Seager's fourth this season and his eighth extra-base hit overall. He is slashing .333/.390/.630 with 11 runs and nine RBI through 59 plate appearances.