Dodgers' Corey Seager: Goes deep twice Friday

Seager went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a 6-4 win over the Giants on Friday.

Seager continues to drive the ball with authority since returning from the All-Star break, smacking five long balls over his previous 13 games. He ranks in the top third in homers (18), walks (51) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.901) amongst all major-league shortstops, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier sluggers. At just 23 years of age, it is exciting to think about what type of hitter Seager could be once he actually enters his prime years.