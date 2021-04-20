Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Seager's only hard contact of the night came in the third inning when he took Justus Sheffield deep to center-field to cut the Dodgers' deficit to 3-2. He had a chance to make some more noise with two men on and one out in the ninth but grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game. The long ball has been his only source of production lately, as the 26-year-old has just two hits (both home runs) in his last 18 at-bats and will look to get things rolling again before the Padres come to town Thursday for a highly-anticipated four-game series.