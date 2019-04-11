Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hamstring feels better already

Seager's bruised hamstring already feels better after treatment following Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager was forced to exit with a contusion after getting hit by a pitch Thursday, but his absence doesn't look like it will be a lengthy one. He could return as soon as Friday against the Brewers if the muscle responds well overnight. If he does miss a game or two, Chris Taylor would likely fill in at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories