Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Seager's broken right hand is healing quicker than he initially anticipated, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Roberts's update doesn't necessarily provide a lot of insight as far as a specific return date to the Dodgers' lineup, though it may indicate that a possible activation from the IL could be bumped up a few days. Seager, who is currently on the team's six-game road trip, will continue to target a mid-June return.