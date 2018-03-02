Dodgers' Corey Seager: Has time to be ready for Opening Day
Seager (elbow) won't play in games for a few days, but manager Dave Roberts still thinks his starting shortstop has enough time to be ready for the start of the season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
His throwing program was interrupted by an illness that has spread through Dodgers camp, but he is expected to get in a light workout Friday before going home. The concern with Seager is that his elbow won't be fully ready for him to play the field in the first week of the season, but it sounds like he has time to get right by Opening Day if he can avoid further setbacks. The Dodgers estimate that Seager will only need 7-to-8 spring training games in the field to be ready defensively for the start of the season. Seager's injury has opened up a buying opportunity, as he has been slipping too far in many recent drafts.
