Dodgers' Corey Seager: Heads to bench Sunday

Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Seager will receive the day off after starting the last seven games and going 6-for-28 with three doubles and four RBI in that stretch. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop in his place Sunday.

