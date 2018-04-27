Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out Friday

Seager (hip) is not in the lineup Friday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Seager tweaked his hip in Wednesday's contest, though it seemed like he was back to full health after undergoing soft-tissue therapy after the game. Regardless, he'll get another night off to rest, allowing Enrique Hernandez to pick up a start at shortstop.

