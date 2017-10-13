Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out of team workout Thursday
Seager did not participate in team workouts Thursday due to a minor back injury, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Manager Dave Roberts reported that Seager tweaked his back on a slide during Monday's Game 3 victory over the Diamondbacks. Despite his absence Thursday, Roberts is confident that his starting shortstop will be ready to go for Saturday's NLCS Game 1 against the Cubs or Nationals. Seager went 3-for-11 with four walks in the Dodgers' sweep of the D-Backs.
