Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday in a loss to the Rays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Seager hit a solo homer in the eighth inning off Pete Fairbanks. The 26-year-old crushed his seventh homer of postseason, the most by a shortstop in a single postseason. The left-handed hitter slashed .307/.358/.585 and smacked 15 homers while recording 41 RBI during the regular season.